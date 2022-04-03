27
Menu
News

Trade Minister touts Automotive Development Policy as masterpiece for African countries

Alan Kyerematen1212.jpeg Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen

Sun, 3 Apr 2022 Source: 3news.com

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has said that Ghana’s Automotive Development Policy has become a masterpiece, presenting itself as a template for other sub-Sahara African countries to adopt.

He also noted that the country is currently hosting five (5) of the six (6) leading automobile companies in the world due to the confidence in the Ghanaian economy.

On Thursday, 31st March, 2022, Mr Kyerematen joined President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Mr. Mike Whitfield, Managing Director for Nissan Africa and the Management of Japan Motors Trading Company to commission the state-of-the-art Nissan Assembly Plant Located in the Tema Industrial Area, near Cocoa Processing Company.

The US$9 million assembly plant which has the capacity to produce 11,593 units of vehicles per shift per annum and 31,666 vehicles annually per three shifts, is a partnership between Japan Motors of Ghana and the Nissan Motor Corporation.

The plant would be assembling the All-New Nissan Navara, Almera and the Peugeot 3008 Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and Peugeot Landtrek Pick up vehicles.

Mr Kyerematen said “It is remarkable to note that Ghana’s Automotive Development Policy has become the masterpiece, presenting itself as a template for other sub-Sahara African countries to adopt.

“Additionally, the country is currently hosting five (5) of the six (6) leading automobile companies in the world due to the confidence in the Ghanaian economy.

“The full implementation of the various provisions under the Automotive Development Policy is to position Ghana to take advantage of the increasing demand for vehicle in Africa and boost local production of vehicles, which will enhance the export of vehicles to neighbouring countries within ECOWAS and across the continent.”

Source: 3news.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
MoMo transactions decline by 10%-12% in 3 months - Economist
Gov’t’ll ban purchase of vehicles from abroad in near future – Baafi
CEO of collapsed Ghana International Airlines received US$220,000 as annual salary - Bright Simons alleges
My life was in danger – Suspected gunman identified as policeman speaks
Abena Korkor was jailed in the US for peddling drugs – A Plus alleges
2022 World Cup: Otto Addo eyes Clifford Aboagye as Kudus' back up - Report
Ghanaian mogul Sam Jonah’s Helios Towers acquires 723 tower sites in Malawi from Airtel Africa
NDC MPs orchestrated passage of E-Levy bill - Captain Smart
A sick NDC MP was brought to vote against E-Levy - Majority Leader
Why use my bald head in your ‘E-Levy debate’ – Okudzeto to Ato Forson