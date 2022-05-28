Trader, 62, grabbed over incest

File photo of a person in handcuffs

Source: GNA

A 62-year-old trader has been put before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly having sex with his 14-year-old daughter.

Nicolas Opoku, charged with defilement, incest, and indecent assault, has pleaded not guilty.



Opoku is said to have been sexually molesting the victim from 2015 to May 2022.



The Court presided over by Mrs. Christina Cann, has admitted him to bail in the sum of GHC100,000 with three sureties, two to be justified.



He is expected to reappear on June 20 for Case Management Conference.



The court has ordered prosecution to file its disclosures and serve same on the accused.

Inspector Opoku Aniagyei, prosecuting, said the complainant was a food vender residing at Abossey Okai, Accra.



He said the victim, a junior high school student, now resided with the complainant, who is also her mother.



The accused also reside in the same vicinity and he is the ex-husband of the complainant and the father of the victim.



Prosecution said Opoku and the complainant used to live together with the victim until the two (complainant and accused) separated, when the victim was eight years old.



Between 2015 till May 2022, while the victim lived with him, they both slept in the chamber of the “chamber and hall” apartment belonging to the accused.

Prosecution said Opoku took advantage of that and inserted his finger into the vagina of the victim anytime she slept, and she would wake to see the accused in the act.



The act went on until the victim could not bear the ordeal anymore and she informed her cousin who also slept in the hall.



Prosecution said, the cousin then moved to the chamber and the accused stopped the act.



However on May 13, this year, between 1500 and 1600 hours while the victim had returned from school, and was in the bedroom removing her school uniform, the accused, also in the bedroom, ordered her to lay on the bed, undressed, and had sex with the victim, the prosecution said.



It said during the act, the victim felt sharp pains in her vagina and she shouted for help. The accused quickly got up and left the room.

The victim quickly locked the door and called the complainant on phone, threatening to kill herself if she failed to go for her at her father's house, prosecution said.



The complainant then rushed to the ex-husband's house with two others and rescued the victim.



The complainant reported the matter to the Greater Accra Regional office of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit in the Greater Accra Region and she was given a police medical form to send the victim to the hospital for examination and treatment.



The accused person was later picked up by the police and after investigations, he was charged.