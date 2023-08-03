Trader chases NDC constituency executives over GH¢7,000 debt

Madam Christiana Awuni says the party executives have refused to settle the GH₵7,200

Christiana Awuni, a trader in Sefewi Awaso-Asempaneye in the Western Region, is pursuing payment from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for food items borrowed by the party to feed its executives.

In her account on Oyerepa Afutuo, hosted by Auntie Naa, the trader disclosed that Adisatu Muhammed, the NDC's Women's Organizer for Sefwi Awaso, and her deputy, Linda Badu, approached her during their constituency elections in October last year, seeking food items amounting to GH¢7,200. However, the debt remains unpaid.



The matter was reported to the Awaso police, and a partial payment of GH₵2,200 was made to the police on her behalf. Nevertheless, she refused to accept the money as it did not cover the full amount.



"On October 23, 2022, the NDC held an election at Sefewi Awaso-Asempaneye. They came for food, including rice, oil, and drinks worth GH¢7200 from my provision store. The Women's Organizer, Adisatu Muhammed, and her deputy, Linda Badu, promised to pay me after the election. But they have refused to pay back," she narrated her ordeal.







GA/SARA









