Trader granted GHC500,000 bail for defrauding by false pretence

File photo

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a trade a GHc500,000 bail with two sureties for defrauding by false pretence.

Madam Twene Amankwa Dorcas, 28, allegedly collected the sum of GHc 1,286,600.00 from 221 family members and friends under the pretext of getting them enlisted into various national security services and other government agencies but failed to do so.



The Court presided over by Mrs. Patricia Amponsah, charged Dorcas with 15 counts of defrauding by false pretence.



She pleaded not guilty to the charges.



The Court admitted the accused to the bail amount and ordered her to report to the police every Friday.



The case has been adjourned to July 27, 2022.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Emmanuel Nyamekye, prosecutor, told the court that the complainants Madam Vicky Angela Boadu was an auditor, and Madam Rosea Amoaning was unemployed.



Dorcas, the prosecution said was a trader and a resident of Nsawam.



Mr. Nyamekye said in 2021, Dorcas introduced herself to the complainants as a nurse who worked at the Jubilee House and mentioned that she get their family members and friends to be enlisted into the Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Police Service, the Audit Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, the Cocoa Board, Fire Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana Revenue Service, and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.



Nyamekye said the complainants expressed interest in the recruitment exercise and organised 221 family and friends whom they referred to Dorcas who collected a total amount of GHS 1,286, 600.00 from them.



The prosecutor said after collecting the money from the complainants, Dorcas failed to deliver on her promise and went into hiding.

On May 11, 2022, the complainants had information that Dorcas was being investigated in a similar case at the CID Headquarters.



ASP Nyamekye said the complainants went to the CID headquarters and identified Dorcas as the person who defrauded them.



He said the case was still under investigation.