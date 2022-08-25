Trader granted bail over defrauding by false pretence

File photo: Man in a jail cell

Source: GNA

A trader, who defrauded a businessman to part with assorted goods valued at GH¢ 265,000.00, has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Madam Bella Quarshie Dedei, 42, was charged with three counts of issuance of a false cheque and defrauding by false pretence.



She pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Mrs. Ellen Ofei-Ayeh, admitted the accused person to bail in the sum of GH¢300,000.00 with three sureties.



The Court ordered one of the sureties to be justified.



The prosecution was also ordered by the Court to file and serve all disclosures and witness statements within 28 days.

The case has been adjourned to September 26, 2022, for Case Management Conference (CMC).



Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Isaac Anquandah, told the Court that the complainant, Mr. Sebahottin Reyhan, was a businessman and a resident of Dome whilst the accused person was a trader and resided at McCarthy Hills.



The prosecution said in 2018, the accused person demanded and collected assorted commodities, including cooking oil, rice, and milk to the tune of GHS265,000.00 from the complainant under the pretext of retailing same and paying back in a week but failed.



Chief Inspector Anquandah said the complainant persistently demanded his money to no avail.



The prosecution said in February 2019, the accused person went into hiding, resurfaced, and issued three Guaranty Trust Bank post-dated cheques with face values of GH¢50,000.00 each to be cashed by the complainant but were dishonored.

Chief Inspector Anquandah said the complainant became alarmed and subsequently made a complaint to the Police.



Investigations revealed that the accused had no funds in her accounts to pay the amount specified on the cheques within the normal course of banking business.



Subsequently, the accused person was arrested and duly cautioned.









