Trader in court over sale of pistol and cartridges

File photo

Source: GNA

A 26-year-old trader who was picked up for allegedly offering for sale a locally manufactured pistol with three cartridges at the Achimota Charcoal Station has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Prince Atakorah, aka Kofi Atakorah, claimed that the pistol belonged to his late father, and he picked it from his room at Asante Mampong. However, he was offering it for sale so he could pay his wife’s hospital bills.



Atakorah, therefore, pleaded not guilty to the charge of possession of firearms without lawful authority before the court presided by Mr Isaac Addo.



The trial judge, consequently, admitted Atakorah to bail in the sum of GHC20,000 with two sureties to be justified.



The Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Josephine Lamptey said the complainant in the case were police officers stationed at the Greater Accra Regional Police Command.

Atakorah resides at the Achimota Charcoal Station, Accra.



Chief Inspector Lamptey said on October 12, 2023, the Regional Police Command had information that Atakorah was in possession of the locally manufactured pistol and was offering it for sale.



The Prosecution said the Police on receipt of the complaint, proceeded to the Achimota Charcoal Station and their intelligence led to the arrest of Atakorah, with the pistol and three cartridges.



During interrogation, according to the prosecutor, Atakorah admitted to being in possession of the locally manufactured pistol and the three cartridges.