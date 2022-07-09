Trader on GHC30,000 bail over issuance of dud cheque

File photo: Freed handcuffs

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GHC30,000.00 bail with two sureties to a trader over alleged issuance of a dud cheque.

The defendant, Goodman Adams, has denied the offence.



He is expected to make his next appearance on July 27, 2022.



Police Chief Inspector George Nana Akomeah told the Court presided over by Mr. Kwabena Koduah Obiri Yeboah that Selassey Kofi Adjokatse, the complainant was an Internal Auditor at the Ministry of Defence and resided in Tema.



The accused person, Adams, is a trader and a resident of Tse-Addo, Accra.



Chief Inspector Akomeah said the complainant was a friend to the accused person and in April 2019, the accused approached the complainant for financial assistance to invest in his trade and the complainant advanced GHC30,000.00 to the accused, which he paid back as agreed.

He said in January 2021, the accused again approached the complainant for financial assistance for his business, but the complainant told him (the accused) that he did not have money, but he would seek help from his friends.



The prosecution said the complainant later informed the accused that his friend was ready to lend him the money at the rate of 10 percent monthly interest, to which the accused agreed and collected GHC272,526.00.



The Court heard that in February 2021, the accused issued First Atlantic Bank cheque No.065451 with a face value of GHC113,300.00 to be drawn by the complainant on May 20, 2021, however, the cheque was presented the next day, but it was dishonored.



A formal complaint, he said, was lodged with the police, which led to the accused person's arrest.



The accused in his cautioned statement admitted the offence and stated that he had written a letter to the Bank to stop the cheque, the Prosecutor said.

Chief Inspector Akomeah said a report from First Atlantic Bank indicated that the accused did not have sufficient funds in his account.



It was also revealed that the account was not functional and that since the account was opened on February 24, 2017, it had only GHC1,000.00 with few transactions effected.



The prosecution said the report indicated that the accused opened the said account as a cover-up to defraud unsuspecting victims.