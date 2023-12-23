Traders and creatives unite at the opening of the 6th edition of Obuasi trade show

Emmanuel Baidoo, the regional head of Anglogold Ashanti speaking at the event

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

The primary aim of the Obuasi Trade Show is to boost the competitiveness of Micro, Small, and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) while also enhancing the livelihoods and income levels of MSMEs in our local communities.

The trade show is aimed at establishing a robust business ecosystem conducive to the growth of all Micro, Small, and Medium-Scale Enterprises (MSMEs), while it encourages creativity, innovation, and the exploration of untapped potential which can ultimately contribute to building a diversified and resilient economy.



It also seeks to elevate profit margins for Micro and Small-scale Enterprises in Obuasi by a minimum of 10% annually. Additionally, it aimed to promote unity among members of the Local Business Associations in both Obuasi and Adansi.



Speaking at a short ceremony to officially commence the week-long program on Thursday, 21st December 2023, Emmanuel Baidoo, Regional Head, Community Relations- Africa, AngloGold Ashanti said the trade show has been a success since its inception in 2019, emphasizing its transformation into an annual symbol of progress and prosperity for Obuasi.



Over 200 traders and exhibitors in Obuasi and across the country displayed their products to kick-start the annual event. As part of the activities, artists, comedians, and dancers in Obuasi will be given the platform to showcase their talents.



Mr.Baidoo noted the event's ability to unite talented individuals, innovative ideas, and thriving businesses, all dedicated to enhancing Obuasi's future. He emphasized that the opening ceremony was not just to celebrate the present edition but also to acknowledge the significant positive outcomes from past trade shows.

Furthermore, he highlighted the trade show's role as a catalyst for economic growth, promoting collaborations and nurturing entrepreneurship. Mr. Baidoo emphasized how the collective efforts of exhibitors and participants had led to the emergence of new SMEs, the expansion of existing ones, and the overall enhancement of Obuasi's economic landscape.



"This progress gives us at AngloGold Ashanti the confidence to believe in a sustainable future of Obuasi even beyond the mine's operational life", Ishmael Yakubu Coffie, the Chairperson of the Obuasi Trade Consortium in charge of organizing the trade show, expressed joy in gathering to celebrate entrepreneurship and economic growth in Obuasi.



He said the consortium stands as a testament to their commitment to empowering and nurturing local businesses, promoting the manufacturing and purchase



of local products. He highlighted the chance to witness the impressive development of products and services by the local business economy, emphasizing the moment as an opportunity to foster creativity, ignite new ventures, and pave the way for emerging businesses.



Mamuda Osman, Ashanti Regional Director Ministry of Trade and Industry in a speech read on his behalf expressed support for Small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) by aiding them in showcasing their products. Commending the

organizers and sponsors of the program, he said the ministry appreciates their efforts in giving SMEs the platform to showcase their products.



He said the Ministry finds the theme for the program "harnessing our creative potential to diversify the economy of Obuasi" as apt, focusing on harnessing the creative potential to enhance Obuasi's economic development, especially as the Ghanaian government actively pursues policies to expand the country's



industrial base, fostering manufacturing and job creation.



Dompoasehene Okofo Kwabena Bonsu I appealed to residents to show much more interest in the Obuasi trade show judging from the investments put into it by AngloGold Ashanti, the Obuasi Municipal, and the Obuasi East District Assemblies.



He urged the Assemblies to gather all market women and invite people from surrounding areas to increase participation. Additionally, he emphasized that while AngloGold Ashanti cannot employ every youth in Obuasi, they are training them to acquire skills and creativity for self-reliance.