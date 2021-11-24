Traders at Kaneshie market call for evacuation of garbage to prevent Cholera

Situation at Kaneshie market

Kaneshie Market has been engulfed in filth

There is persistent delay in collection of rubbish at Kaneshie Market



Kaneshie market women prone to contracting cholera from market filth



Traders at the Kaneshie market and its environs have found a cause to worry; the persistent delay in collection of the garbage accumulated from the daily activities at the market place has become what they describe as an eyesore and a nuisance.



The stench and flies emanating from the huge heaps of refuse around the market, the Ghanaian times newspaper reports has become a very worrisome concern for traders in the area.



The name Kaneshie translated to English from the indigenous Ga language means “under the lamp” to wit it moved from being a regular night market, to a fully constructed, market complex in the 1970’s.



The current state of the market has robbed it of its much-touted good name it once had as the cleanest market in the metropolis, Ghanaian times stated in their report.