Traders, drivers threaten demo against KMA over unannounced eviction

The aggrieved traders are threatening to embark on a demonstration

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Angry traders and commercial drivers at the Asokore-Mampong Zongo lorry station in the Ashanti Region have threatened to demonstrate against the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) and Contract Company Limited for failure to serve prior notice before evicting them.



According to these individuals who claim to have zero knowledge about the development, they visited their workplace only to find out the area has been barricaded with roofing sheets.



"We came here on Monday, July 19, 2021 morning for business and to our utmost surprise, this area had been barricaded with roofing sheets. Our intelligence found out that the uninformed action was jointly done by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) and Contract Company Limited," one of the traders said.

The victims complained that the forceful eviction by city authorities has left them stranded. They have consequently decided to embark on a demonstration.



“We are not against the project but the authorities should have informed and prepared a place for us earlier. Now we don’t have any place to go, and all satellite markets in the metropolis are occupied, leaving us stranded," a stranded trader told GhanaWeb.



Disclosing their next line of action, the angry traders disclosed that they will present a petition to the Manhyia Palace, particularly to the Asantehene Otumfuor Osei Tutu II for an intervention.