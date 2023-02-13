3
Traders in Koforidua treat Alan Kyerematen to ‘presidential welcome’

Market Women In Koforidua Mob Alan Some of the women mobbing Alan Kyerematen during his visit

Mon, 13 Feb 2023

It was a "red carpet" affair for the campaign team of the immediate-past Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, and his team when they arrived in Koforidua, the capital of the Eastern Region.

The New Patriotic Party stalwart, who is seeking to lead the party as its flagbearer, was in the region on a day’s tour when he got what can be described as a presidential welcome from the people of Koforidua.

Surrounded by traders, party supporters, and onlookers shouting praise in Alan Kyerematen’s name, the women laid their clothes on the streets for the politician to walk on, reports The Chronicle newspaper.

The report added that Alan Kyerematen, as part of his visit, paid a call on the Paramount Chief of the New Juaben Traditional Area, Nana Kwaku Boateng III, to officially inform him of his intentions to run as president of Ghana.

“In a closed-door meeting, Mr. Alan Kyerematen discussed matters of interest with Nana Kwaku Boateng III and some of his sub-chiefs. They also discussed his ambition to become flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party,” the report stated.

Alan also met with some executives of the NPP in the region, where he appealed to them to lend him their support as he aims to become their flagbearer.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
