Traders march over Asafo market floods

Flood in Kumasi after heavy down pour

Traders at the Asafo Market in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region today Monday, 28 June 2021 demonstrated over flooding nature of the market.

The market flooded in two heavy downpours experienced in the metropolis that claimed four lives.



The aggrieved traders wore red armed bands and closed their shops to demonstrate.



They told Class News’ regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah that their wares worth thousands of cedis were destroyed by the floodwaters in the two-day rains.

They accused a contractor which the market has been awarded for reconstruction of blocking waterways, leading to the flooding of the market.



They said they have channeled their grievances to the necessary authorities but nothing has been done about it.



They, therefore, threatened not to pay tax to the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly if nothing is done about the flooded nature of the market.