Traders on GH¢40,000 bail over alleged fraud

File photo

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has granted two traders who allegedly defrauded a farmer, a GH¢40,000.00 bail with two sureties each, one to be justified.

They are ordered to deposit their Ghana cards at the Court’s Registry.



Justice Mamor and Mustapha Alhassan took GH¢37,000.00 from Tali Ndibadon under the pretext of supplying him with a quantity of non-alcoholic drinks.



Mamor denied conspiring with Alhassan to defraud Ndibadon by false pretence, according to prosecutors.



They will make their next appearance on February 12, 2024, as prosecution has been asked to make disclosures available to them within the next three weeks.



Police Inspector Rosemond Anyane, prosecuting, told the Court presided over by Madam

Halimah El Alawa Abdul Baasit that Ndibadon, the complainant was a farmer and lived at Kpandai in the Northern Region.



He said the accused persons: Mamor and Alhassan stayed at Konkomba-Accra.



On November 14, 2022, Mamor met the complainant whom he knew at Kpandai and he revealed to Mamor that he wanted to buy non-alcoholic or soft drinks in large quantity to sell at Kpandai.



Mamor, Prosecution said, told him he knew someone who could supply him, the complainant, with any quantity of the drinks that he wanted.



Inspector Rosemond said Mamor also met Alhassan and told him that his brother had come from North with plenty money and wanted to buy drinks and that he wanted Alhassan to team up with him take the money and share.

The Court heard that Alhassan agreed to that effect and the two were able to convince and collect GHC37, 400.00 from the complainant to supply him with the drinks.



She said after the two took the money, they went into hiding until December 6, 2023, when luck eluded them. The complainant saw Mamor at Agbogbloshie and caused his arrest.



This, she said, led to the arrest of Alhassan.



The two admitted the offence in their statement to the Police and after investigation, they were charged with the offence and put before court, Inspector Rosemond said.



Sammy Laryea, their counsel, in praying for bail, said they had fixed places of abode, had wives and children, they had been in police custody for more than the stipulated time and that he would make sure they come to court for trial to prove their innocence.