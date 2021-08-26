Traders who sell on pavement will be prosecuted or fined – Ga West MCE

Ga West Municipal Chief Executive, Clement Wilkinson

• The Ga West MCE has warned traders against selling on pavements

• The MCE has stated that traders who flout this directive will be arrested or fined



• Already, two persons have been arrested for operating a 'chop-bar' along the pavements of the Pokuase Interchange



Traders who have taken over the pavements of the newly constructed Pokuase Interchange risk being prosecuted, this is according to the Ga West Municipal Chief Executive, Clement Wilkinson.



Mr Wilkinson in a media engagement warned traders who sell along the road to desist from the act.



He added that a task force has been deployed to the area to ensure that persons who break this directive are being sanctioned.



The warning follows a viral video of a food vendor who was spotted pounding fufu along the pavement.

The husband and daughter of the woman who operates a 'chop-bar' on the pavement at night were arrested and later granted bail by the police in connection to their illegal activity.



Addressing the issue of indiscipline by traders, the Ga West MCE stated that offenders will not be spared.



“We will give them summons tomorrow [today, August 26, 2021], and they would have to go to court for their fines depending on their violations. We have the Municipal taskforce, and so those selling here right now have to be arranged so that they don’t come closer to the pavement and that is their work and they are to ensure no one sells there."



He added that "any person who plans or intends to engage or participate in such illegality around the bus stops, pavements and footbridges of the Interchange, and also anyone who intends to paste posters and bills to immediately desist from such acts or face the full rigours of the law.”



The general public is hereby advised to speak against and also report activities of indiscipline in their communities to assist efforts by city authorities in the maintenance of public properties.