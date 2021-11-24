Traditional Priest allegedly shoots taxi driver to death at Ntreku

Police have yet to comment on the suspected murder

A 43-year-old traditional priest, Nana Collins Asamoah, has allegedly shot and killed a 28- year-old taxi driver at Ntreku in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The victim whose name has been given as Kwadwo Antwi is reported to have been hit by a stray bullet that was meant for another person.



Information gathered by Rainbow Radio indicates that the suspect Collins Asamoah had targeted one Amoako whom he had issues with over the killing of his (priest) goat.



The priest was allegedly pursuing his target on Monday, November 22, but mistakenly discharged his loaded gun and allegedly killed the taxi driver.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital while the suspect is currently in Police custody.



The Police were yet to comment on the matter.