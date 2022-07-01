2
Traditional authorities in Winneba oppose mining activities in the area

Fri, 1 Jul 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

The traditional authorities of Winneba, Central Region, have promised to fight against every mining activity in the area.

Their opposition follows a recent reportage suggesting that the Aboakyere festival hunting ground and the Yenku Forest Reserve were both permitted for large-scale mining.

Addressing the media at at a press conference, the Efutu Omanhene, Nenyi Ghartey VII, declared the traditional council’s intention to vigorously reject any attempt by individuals to destroys the forest reserves

According to him, local streams, plant, and animal species will be affected negatively by mining activities therefore interested parties are warned to keep away from the area.

Some youth of Efutu have also promised to use all resources at their disposal to thwart any mining operation within the designated area.

“This time around we wont allow that because they have already spoiled our water bodies among other things,” the youth indicated.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Chief Executive of Efutu, Alhaji Kassim Zubairu has indicated that his outfit would also not condone any mining activity in the Municipal.

“The assembly would not support any enterprise operating in the region with the intention of mining, not even for prospecting.

“Under my watch, I will only do what my people want which does not violate the laws of the state,” he added.

