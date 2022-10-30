Traditional authorities should partner gov’t for development in Savannah - Paramount Chief

Mankpanwura Jakpa Achorde Borenyi (I)

The Paramount Chief of the Mankpan Traditional area in the Central Gonja District, Mankpanwura Jakpa Achorde Borenyi (I) has called on traditional authorities to partner government for accelerated development in the various traditional areas in the Savannah Region since it is not the sole responsibility of government to provide development.

Mankpanwura Achorde made the call during this year's Damba festival held in Mankpan on Tuesday 25th October, 2022.



The Mankpan Paramount Chief said that in the developed world, chiefs and the government work hand in hand and therefore urged his colleague chiefs to collaborate with government for development to take place.



He added that it is the duty of traditional authorities to ensure and sustain peace in their various traditional areas and the Savannah Region at large since, without peace, there can never be development.



The Mankpanwura used the opportunity to appeal to the government to provide his traditional area with clean portable drinking water, adding that access to portable drinking water is the major problem facing his people.



He also appealed for the construction of a Police post at Domeabra to help curb the numerous armed robbery cases that are being recorded all the time in the Mankpan traditional area and further appealed for the establishment of telecommunication facilities in the area since there is no mobile network in the area.



Mankpanwura Achorde lamented that it is difficult to make phone calls in the area which also possesses security threats in the area.

In the area of health, Mankpanwura Achorde appealed for the upgrade of the Mankpan health center to a polyclinic.



Meanwhile, Mankpanwura Achorde has declared an educational scholarship scheme for the outstanding student in this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination and urged all students in the area to concentrate on their studies since they are the future leaders of the area.



He further appealed to investors to consider his traditional area, especially for farming activities since he has vast land for food production and other agricultural purposes.



The District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Central Gonja District Iddrisu Salia Kamara who represented the Savannah Regional Minister praised Mankpanwura for the sustainable peace in the area and assured the people of the Mankpan Traditional area of government commitment towards the development of the area.



He said he will do all that he can to present to the higher authority what has been laid down by the Mankpanwura and will use his high office to also attend to some of the problems laid before him.



Gala matches were organized to commemorate this years damba with prices given to deserving teams who emerged victorious.