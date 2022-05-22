Traditional leaders asked to help fight against modern slavery

The Coalition is made up of stakeholders including departments, ministries and agencies

Source: GNA

Traditional leaders, non-governmental organisations and religious leaders have been urged to lead the fight against modern slavery through education.

Madam Terence Tienaah, the Upper West Regional Manager of Action Aid Ghana, said modern slavery had manifested in the form of forced marriage, domestic servitude, debt bondage, child labour and commercial sex exploitation, which were common in the Ghanaian society but received little attention.



She said the role of traditional leaders remained essential in the fight against modern slavery in the communities, and urged them to intensify public education on the causes and effects of the menace as well as its implications to curtail the situation.



Madam Tienaah made the call at a press conference on modern slavery organised by the Upper West Regional Coalition for Combating Modern Slavery (CoCoMos) in partnership with the ActionAid Ghana.



ActionAid Ghana, in collaboration with the Ghana Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU), is facilitating the project to eradicate modern slavery, being funded by the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation.

Mr Eric Dalinpuo, the Convener of the CoCoMos, said there was the urgent need for the stakeholders, especially at the community level, to sensitise the people on modern slavery and its negative consequences within their respective jurisdictions across the region to reduce such practices.



He said no single organisation could fight the canker and called for collaboration towards its reduction if not total eradication, adding; “Combating modern slavery is a shared responsibility involving everyone”.



The Coalition is made up of stakeholders including departments, ministries and agencies, security services, municipal and district assemblies and CSOs operating in the Upper West Region to help fight modern slavery.