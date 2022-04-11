Traditional leaders in Yagaba pour libation for commencement of agenda 111

Traditional authorities pouring libation ahead of the project

Residents of Mamprugu Moaduri District of the North East Region have welcomed the sod-cutting ceremony for the commencement of work to begin the construction of the agenda 111 district hospital project in the area.

At the sod-cutting ceremony, the libation was poured on the ground by the Yiranaba of Yagaba to appease the gods of the land in other to prevent any impending calamity before and after the completion of the project.



The chiefs, traditional rulers, and a majority of the youth in the area were present to witness the sod-cutting ceremony which was graced by the North East Regional, the Member of Parliament for the area, Hon Yussif Mustapha, who doubles as the Minister for Youth and Sports, the District Chief Executive, and other opinion leaders.



The project is expected to be completed in 2023 by Mawums Company Limited.



The hospital when completed will have various wards like a physiotherapy department, Female medical/surgical ward, WCS, male ward, female ward, laboratory, administration, public health department, paediatric ward, pharmacy unity, and other auxiliaries.



Speaking at the gathering, the North East Region Minister, Yidana Zakaria implored Mawums Company Limited to do quality work and make sure that the project is completed on the stipulated time.



"Based on your commitment and track record over the years, there are several other contractors who expressed interest among the lots but Mawums Company has been chosen to do the work, it is because of your track record.

Today is yet another day that the nation of Ghana and the government, we have imposed on you that same confidence that you will deliver to that expectation of the Ghanaian people and in particular, the people of this district. The quality of work is highly commendable, I believe that the same quality work will be done here," he implored Mawums Company Limited.



The project manager, Fredrick Acquah has also assured the residents that the project will be completed in the time given.



"We are telling the community and entire Ghana that we are going to finish at the time expected to give you quality and make sure that everything is according to the specifications as prescribed in the contract," he pledged.



The District Chief Executive of the area, Abu Adams thanked the Nana Addo government saying that the hospital when completed will go a long way to mitigate the referral cases in the district.



"You can imagine a situation where complicated cases refer to Fumbisi, refer to Walewale and even process of transporting the person to the nearest hospital for attention sometimes it complicates the matter, so it is a timely intervention of the President," Abu Adams said.



This is the first hospital to be built in the district.