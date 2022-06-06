Traditional leaders urged to rule with integrity, selflessness

Alexander Nana Yaw Kumi-Larbi, General Secretary of the Church of Pentecost

The General Secretary of the Church of Pentecost (CoP), Apostle Alexander Nana Yaw Kumi-Larbi, has implored traditional leaders to rule with integrity and selflessness to eradicate the menace of bribery and corruption that is destroying the country.

He said society expects from traditional rulers integrity, sincerity and sound behaviour without blemish to ensure a moral society for national development.



Using engineering concepts as an analogy to buttress his points, Apostle Kumi-Larbi said in engineering, a structure such as a bridge or a building would be described as having “structural integrity” when it is sound and fit for purpose, the same which is expected of Christian leaders.



Apostle Kumi-Larbi was speaking at the 3rd Royals’ Conference of the Church of Pentecost at the Pentecost Convention Centre (PCC), Kasoa, in the Awutu Senya Municipality of the Central Region, Wednesday on the theme: “Equipping Royals as Gatekeepers to possess the nations.”



The 3rd Edition of the Royals’ Conference was organised by the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs in collaboration with the Church of Pentecost’s Men’s Ministry (PEMEM).



“Our generation critically needs leaders with integrity, people who cannot be bought, will not compromise with wrong, will walk the talk, and will be completely honest in small things as in great things,” he stressed, adding that it is this critical aspect of leadership that was missing both in the church and society as a whole.



“Our society is today bedevilled with corrupt practices, including procurement breaches, tax evasion, cronyism and nepotism, over and under-invoicing, wrongful and inappropriate acquisition of academic accolades for vain glory and acquisition of power,’ Apostle Kumi Larbi lamented.

The General Secretary of the CoP mentioned, among others, poor healthcare delivery causing premature deaths, shoddy works in construction, poor roadwork causing accidents, an increasing gap between the rich and poor, inequitable distribution of wealth, the ‘galamsey’ menace, environmental degradation, land tenure system and total indiscipline.



“To put an end to this enemy that is ruining our country, I challenged you, the traditional authorities, who are the custodians of our land and our culture, to use your positions to influence and transform your communities and society at large, “he recommended.



“Leaders are not supposed to use their position to amass wealth.



Instead, they use their power and resources to help the poor, needy and vulnerable in the society,” he emphasised.



The conference was attended by more than 1,500 royals (traditional leaders) from Ghana, Togo, and Burkina Faso.