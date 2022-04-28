Traditional naming ceremony held for 49 diasporans

A member of the diaspora and some elders

A group of 49 diasporans consisting of 47 women and two men underwent a traditional naming ceremony at Iture in Elmina on April 11. The naming ceremony is the brainchild of Black American tour operator Rashad McCrorey and coordinated by the people in the village of Iture.

The Ceremony



Issued by the elders of Iture and members of the Royal Family, the first names are chosen based on the day the individuals were born. The sex of the individuals and their birth order are factors considered when picking a surname.



"For example, I am a third born male, born on a Friday, so my name is Kofi Mensah”, he told journalist Ella Okunmwendia. The ceremony started at the One Africa Health Resort, a resort built on an enstooled land in Iture by the former Safohen.



In attendance were the King Iturehen, the Ebusuapanyin, the Queen Mother, the family elders, and high ranking members of the Royal Family. The ceremony kicked off with a discourse between the participants and officials before the pouring of libation.



At the naming ceremony, the partakers received a cup of water and alcohol each, which symbolically represents good versus evil. They were then given their names and presented with a certificate. After the naming, the participants were marked with white clay to signify their victorious return. They also had neem leaves placed on their necks, symbolizing good health and luck.



A New Journey

In a chat with journalist Ella Okunmwendia, Rashad McCrorey explained the importance of the traditional naming ceremony. He said, "many Black Americans and Diasporans only know their European history, which begin with Slavery." He described the naming ceremony as an intricate part of the learning process. "Understanding that similar to astrology and horoscopes, the names based on day, number and quality also has influence on your life", he added.



For many Diasporans, the naming ceremony conveys a sense of belonging. This is due to the involvement of the entire village, the royal family, and the sub chiefs. "Many have cried, smiled, and described the naming ceremony as the high point of their experience", Rashad McCrorey told Ella Okunmwendia. Usually done after a visit to the slave dungeon, the naming ceremony brings balance and a tilt toward the positive.



About Rashad McCrorey



Rashad McCrorey is an African-American Entrepreneur, Investor and Author. McCrorey is the owner of Africa Cross-Culture, a tourism company specializing in trips to Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda and Uganda. McCrorey has taken approximately 300 individuals to the continent of Africa since 2017.



McCrorey arrived in Ghana in February 2020 with one of his tour groups for Ghana’s 6th March Independence Day festivities. Once the Coronavirus pandemic reached the United States, he chose to stay in Ghana. Rashad McCrorey has been holding traditional naming ceremonies since 2020.



Initially starting the program with four persons, over 100 individuals of African descent have taken part in his naming ceremony. The participants ranged from African Americans, Carribeans, and persons of Latino descent. A notable participant is the travel blogger and television host, World Wide Nate.