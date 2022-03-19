0
Traditional rulers educated on customary and forest products in Upper West Region

Timber Concession

Sat, 19 Mar 2022 Source: GNA

The Organisation for Indigenous Initiatives and Sustainability (ORGISS), a non-governmental organisation, has organised a workshop for traditional rulers in the Upper West Region.

The workshop was held on data collected on the facilitating of the legal protection of customary relevance Non-Timber Forest Production (NTFP).

It was also meant for the traditional rulers to validate the findings on information gathered on facilitating the legal protection of customary relevance non-timber forest products in the region.

The Daffiama Naa, Naa Dikomwine Domalae, the President of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs, urged traditional rulers to work together to help eliminate harmful traditional practices relating to funerals and burials in the communities.

He tasked Traditional Rulers to ensure that customary relevant trees such as shea, baobab, tamarindus and parkia or dawadawa were protected from wanton destruction by community members.

Naa Domalae commended ORGISS for supporting the workshop and its commitment to the development of customary laws that would protect the customary relevant trees in the region, and the chieftaincy institution in Ghana.

“The House wishes to commend ORGISS for its support to improving the welfare of the chiefs in the various traditional areas through the establishment of by-laws”, he said.

Naa Domalae appealed to other NGOs to emulate the ORGISS and support the chieftaincy institution to undertake relevant projects in accordance with the 1992 Constitution.

Source: GNA
