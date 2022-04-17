0
Traditional rulers laud COCOBOD's assistance to farmers

Sun, 17 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

Some Traditional rulers in the Western-North Region have commended the efforts of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Mr Joseph Boahene Aidoo for his pragmatic leadership to streamline policies in the cocoa industry.

According to the Chiefs, the Western-North cocoa Region had benefitted immensely from the massive interventions and programmes designed by COCOBOD to boost farming.

The Traditional Rulers were speaking at separate durbars of cocoa farmers and officials from COCOBOD as part of a-two-day working tour of some cocoa Districts in the Western-North cocoa Region.

At Tawiah-Krom in the Bodi Cocoa District, the Chief of the town, Nana Kwadwo Agyei lauded the government and COCOBOD for the massive interventions in the cocoa industry since 2017.

He noted that the cocoa rehabilitation programme was yielding dividends as cocoa farmers were now experiencing a bumper harvest.

Nana Kwadwo Agyei congratulated Mr Aidoo for his untiring efforts to increase productivity.

The Chief of Eluokrom in the Bia-West District, Nana Ahwoi Pain II also congratulated the CEO of COCOBOD for paying regular visits to cocoa farmers on the field to inspect their farms.

He said farmers appreciated the massive interventions such as pruning, hand pollination and the supply of fertilizers and mechanized slashers.

The Paramount Chief of Sefwi-Wiawso Tradition Council,Okatakyie Kwasi Bumankamah also commended the CEO of COCOBOD for the selfless leadership to boost the cocoa industry.

He expressed gratitude to COCOBOD for the massive road projects under construction in Cocoa growing areas of the Western-North Region.

For his part, Mr Boahene Aidoo assured the cocoa farmers that COCOBOD would continue to design human-centred policies as part of the Cocoa Enhancement Programme to boost cocoa production and create more employment to better living conditions of people in cocoa growing areas.

