Traffic Police poised to ensure discipline — MTTD Boss

Deputy MTTD boss (second right) receives a donation of vests to the Department

Source: GNA

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Francis Aboagye Nyarko, the Director-General of Motor, Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, says the Department is poised to ensure discipline on the roads to reduce infractions.

He said: “We are going to work assiduously and make sure that infractions on the roads are properly addressed. We will also make sure that road traffic management is done effectively to the admiration of the public.”



He said the MTTD had already started, and the media and the public were witnesses to the change in the system because of the visibility of police personnel on the roads.



“This time round infractions have reduced to the barest minimum”.



DCOP Nyarko made the comments when the Street Sense Organisation (SSO), a road safety campaign organization, donated 1,015 pieces of branded reflective harnesses worth GHC 35,000 to the Ghana Police Service to ensure safety on the roads.



He, therefore, gave the assurance that the Police would make sure that drivers respect the road traffic regulations and make sure that the recalcitrant ones were put before a competent court of jurisdiction.



The Director-General said the Police Administration believed that the items would boost their morale on the roads. “The items have come at the time that we need some to augment what we already have”.

DCOP expressed the Service’s gratitude to Street Sense for their continuous supports to sustain their work and assured them that the items would be distributed to police personnel across the country.



Mr Samson Oddoye, National Coordinator of Street Sense Organisation, who presented the items, said the organisation aimed to assist all partners to ensure safety on the road.



He said they started operations in September 2014 and had since then been working in partnership with the MTTD.



He said Street Sense believed that most of the accidents on the road was not due to the bad nature of the roads but rather bad drivers behind the wheels of the various vehicles and expressed preparedness to train such drivers to drive with care.



He said in supporting the police they put slogans on the harnesses some of which read, “If you drink, don’t drive; don’t text, while driving”, among others, to assist the MTTD to discharge their duties as the enforcers of the Road Safety Act.



He, therefore, called for partnership from the corporate organization to support the police MTTD to achieve its mandate.