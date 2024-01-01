Traffic congestion in Accra, parts of the country being managed – Police

File photo

The Ghana Police Service has requested Ghanaians to cooperate as it works to improve traffic conditions.

According to the Service, there is increased traffic in several areas of Accra and other major cities owing to the New Year's festivity.



In light of this, the Police Service said it has sent officers across the country to help reduce the traffic congestion.



The Ghana Police Service wishes all Ghanaians a Happy New Year.



We wish to bring to your attention that there is increased traffic in some parts of Accra and other major cities across the country due to the New Year celebrations.



We kindly urge the public to bear with us as Police officers deployed throughout the country continue to work to ease the traffic situation.