0
Menu
News

Traffic offence: Kofi Buah arraigned after initially driving out of Police station

18315815 Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah

Sat, 5 Mar 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Ellembele Emmanuel Kofi Buah has been processed for court by the Airport Police for careless and inconsiderate driving including driving in the middle of the road facing oncoming vehicles.

Mr Buah was busted together with four other drivers who were processed to face court today but he was uncooperative.

According to the Police, after his license was taken and sent to the Police station, the MP drove away leaving his driver’s license behind.

The airport Police command later contacted him in the night on the telephone and asked him to report at the station today, Friday, 4 March 2022.

The Police said he reported to the station and has been duly processed for court.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Grand P proposes to his heavily endowed girlfriend on TV
An evacuee’s harrowing experience from Ukraine
A look at Kwadwo Safo Jnr’s magnificent home and luxurious fleet of cars
Show some respect to Bono chiefs – Akufo-Addo told
Nigeria announce squad for Ghana games
Kwesi Pratt slams Ghanaians supporting Ukraine
Former NPP MP for Birim North passes on
Ethiopia FA mocks Wahab Adams’ nationality switch claim
Otto Addo drops experienced Wakaso, 6 others for Nigeria game
Coach abandons four Ghanaian players to join Ukraine soldiers to fight Russia