Tragic murder of 13-year-old boy throws Abesim township into a state of shock

File photo: The 13-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by his relative

Source: GNA

Abesim, a farming community in the Sunyani Municipality was hit with a tragedy in the early hours of Saturday when a popular footballer allegedly murdered his 13-year-old relative and kept the body in a room.

During a visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the town had been thrown into shock and disbelief as residents were sighted in groups discussing the tragic murder of Louis Agyemang Junior.



The Police have since retrieved and deposited the body at a private mortuary at Mantukwa in the Sunyani West Municipality, while suspect Richard Gyamfi, popularly known as ‘fire’ had been placed in Police custody, pending investigations and trial.



During a search, the Police discovered several human parts including two human heads in a refrigerator in the suspect’s room.



A source at the Abesim Police station confirmed the story, on condition of anonymity and refused to give details, saying, the case had been transferred to the Sunyani Municipal Police Command.

But, in an interview with the GNA, Mr. Thomas Agyei, the father of the deceased explained that the deceased was a twin.



Explaining the last time he saw his son, Mr. Agyei said the deceased left home in the early hours of Friday, August 20, 2021, and never returned.



Relatives of the deceased had since gathered at the deceased residence in Abesim to sympathize with the family.