Trailer truck goes up in flames on Accra-Tema Motorway

Truck In Flames Motorway The truck was captured on video going up in flames

Fri, 23 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A video has emerged on social media of a trailer truck burning to ashes on the Accra-Tema Motorway.

The video, shared by UTV on its Twitter handle, shows the truck abandoned on the inner edges of one side of the Motorway, while the fire blazed uncontrollably.

It is unclear what may have caused the fire and as seen in the video, there were no first responders on sight.

Traffic on that stretch of the road was however moving at a slow pace.

Watch the video below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
