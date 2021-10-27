Train crashes 22-year-old deaf person

Police Officers have picked the body to the Effia Nkwanta Hospital morgue for preservation

Correspondence from Western Region:

A deaf young man has been knocked down by a train at Nkotompo in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis killing him on Tuesday morning.



Stephen Duku, 22, a student of Takoradi Technical Institute was knocked down when he was crossing the rails to school when the unfortunate incident happened.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, Assemblymember of the area, Anthony Ephraim, said "because of the deafness of the deceased he did not hear the sound of the oncoming train, and that was probably the reason why the train hit and killed him."



An eyewitness, Madam Rose Asante who narrated the incident said “the train hit the boy and run over the head which has led to the head being crushed”.

She added that “Duku is a regular user of the rail lines on his way to school, and that is why nobody had bothered to advise him against the practice.”



She disclosed that "it is something most of us in this part of the community do; we use the rails very often, even kids do that. And Duku is someone who always uses the rail lines on his way to school, so we never envisaged that this will happen to him today."



