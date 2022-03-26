Trainee teachers demand payment of four-month arrears

File photo

The Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana is demanding that the government immediately pay its allowance arrears that have accrued for the past four months.

The president of the association, Mr Jonathan Jonu, made this demand while speaking in an interview on Accra100.5FM’s mid-day news on Friday, 24 March 2022.



He said the government has not paid the arrears for the remaining four months in the 2020/2021 academic year.



According to him, the leadership of the association intends to meet with the Ministry of Education to have the arrears for 2020 and 2021 paid to cushion teacher trainees across the various colleges of education.

Mr Jonu said a meeting has been scheduled with the ministry, as the first step in getting the issue dealt with.



As a result of the nonpayment of the arrears, he said teacher trainees are going through tough times.