Trainee teachers demand payment of four months' arrears

File photo: Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana Logo

The Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana is demanding that the government immediately pay its allowance that has been in arrears for the past four months.

The president of the Association, Jonathan Jonu made this demand speaking in an interview on the mid-day news on Accra 100.5 FM, Friday, March 24, 2022.



He said the government has not paid the arrears for the remaining four months in 2020 to 2021 academic year.



According to him, the leadership of the Association intends to meet with the Ministry of Education to have the arrears for 2020 to 2021 paid to cushion teacher-trainees across the various Colleges of Education.



He explained that the arrears for 2021 to 2022 is still lingering and as new executives of the Association they will be having a series of discussions with the Ministry to have that of this year too paid.

He said a meeting has been scheduled with the Ministry as the first step in getting the issue attended to.



He said the leadership intends to meet with the Ministry first thing next week for the discussions to start.



He stressed that the delays in having 2020 to 2021 academic year arrears paid are making life on campus unbearable for trainee teachers.



He was optimistic the payment of the arrears of teacher trainees was contained in the measures announced by the Finance Minister, Kent Dfori-Atta to bring back the economy.