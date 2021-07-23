Transport Minister, two deputies pay working visit to GPHA

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister of Transport

Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister of Transport, has paid a working visit to the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, which is an agency under the Ministry.

The visit was also to officially introduce the two Deputy Ministers, Mr Hassan Tampuli and Mr Frederick Obeng Adom, who would assist the minister to deliver on the President’s vision for the transport sector.



Addressing management of GPHA, Mr Asiamah called for the support and co-operation of the Authority to enable him to give directives that would enhance the profitability and progress of the Authority.



“It’s my responsibility to give directives but without support and cooperation, I cannot function effectively. Let us all try to work together,” the Minister said.



Mr Asiamah, as part of the visit, called on the Meridian Port Services (MPS) to fraternize with them.

Mr Michael Luguje, GPHA Director-General, pledged the commitment of management to ensure a fruitful relationship between the Ministry and the Authority.



“We will continue to do the best that is required of us and also work with the ministry to ensure that government’s programme for the port sector is attained and well-executed,” he said.



The delegation, which included the Chief Director of the Ministry, Ms Mabel Sagoe, toured the Port of Tema and were briefed by Captain Francis Kwesi Micah, the Harbour Master.



They also inspected the progress of work at the MPS Terminal 3, where the construction of a fourth berth is ongoing.