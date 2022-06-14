Transport Ministry 'exposes' Paul Adom-Otchere's lies on Christmas decorations

Paul Adom-Otchere

The Ministry of Transport has exposed Paul Adom-Otchere, the Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), over some decorations mounted at the Kotoka International Airport during the 2021 Christmas festive season.

According to the Ministry in a statement to The Fourth Estate, “there was no procurement nor bidding process for the award of contract” in the controversial Christmas tree and decorations by GACL.



Paul Adom-Otchere had claimed in response regarding the Christmas inspirations at the Airport that, “two separate suppliers were invited to submit bids [for the Christmas inspirations]. The bids were discussed and discounts obtained.”



The Ministry noted further that the 2021 “Christmas decorations in question were rented” and not bought as was previously claimed by the GACL board chairman.



Background



When news emerged that the GACL had bought Christmas trees and decorations for over GH₵128,000, the board chairman of the company dismissed the allegations in a Facebook post.

According to Paul Adom-Otchere, the company spent GH₵118,000 on Christmas decorations at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in December last year.



In his post responding to the allegation that GACL spent GH₵84,000 on four Christmas trees while staff were owed December salaries, Adom-Otchere said, the four Christmas trees installed at the KIA cost a total of GH₵34,000 while other decorations cost GH₵84,000 out of which GH₵50,000 was paid for via sponsorship.



He also stated that GACL staff were paid all their December 2021 salaries and bonuses.



He said two companies, Jandel Limited and Favors and Arts submitted and won bids to provide the decorations which he explained had for many years been mounted around the terminal area to create a festive atmosphere for passengers and their families coming into the country.



"FACT: The Ghana Airports Company Limited has for many years mounted Christmas inspirations around the terminal area to create a festive atmosphere for passengers and their families coming into the country," he posted.

"FACT: The total expenditure for 2021 is the lowest since 2016. FACT: Two separate suppliers were invited to submit bids. The bids were discussed and discounts obtained. ( We are grateful to Jandel Limited and Favors and Arts)



"FACT: The beautiful Christmas tree standing at Terminal 3 and 3 others altogether cost GHC 34,000, which was graciously provided by Jandel Limited at a heavy discount. (We thank Jandel Limited)



"FACT: The other inspirations were provided by Favors and Arts for a total cost of GHC 84,000 out of which GHC 50,000 was obtained via sponsorship.



"FACT: All salaries and or bonuses due staff for December have been paid."