Transport Ministry reviews Road Traffic regulations to reduce crashes

The Ministry of Transport in collaboration with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), the Motor Traffic and Transport Division of the Ghana Police Service (MTTD), the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) is reviewing the Road Traffic Regulation 2012 LI 2180.

The Road Traffic Regulations was passed by Parliament in July 2012 to give effect to the enforcement of Road Traffic Act 2004 (Act 683).



To date, the Ministry said, significant provisions of the regulations have been implemented and enforcement is ongoing whilst some of the provisions are also yet to be implemented due to the identified technical and legal deficiencies associated with them.



A statement issued by the Ministry on Monday October 11 said “This is to inform the general public that the Ministry of Transport and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, the National Roads safety Authority and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service is undertaking a review of the Road Traffic Regulations 2012, LI 2180 to improve road safety and security.

