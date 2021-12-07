Transport crisis is due to insensitivity of gov’t’s nuisance taxes – Duffuor

Dr Kwabena Duffuor

Former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has blamed the public transport crisis on what he calls the insensitivity of the government’s nuisance taxes on petroleum products.

Ghanaians are currently paying 20 pesewas Energy Sector Levy (ESLA) on every litre of diesel and petrol, the increase of 18 pesewas in ESLA per kilogram of Liquid Petroleum Gas, 10 pesewas sanitation tax on a litre of diesel and petrol, among others.



Reacting to the strike by drivers in Ghana on Monday, December 6, the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana said “The public transport crisis is a testament to the insensitivity of the government’s nuisance taxes on petroleum products and their inconsistency with the reality of Ghanaians now. Resolutions must be reached today. Ghanaians cannot wake up to this tomorrow.”



Meanwhile, the drivers have suspended their strike after the Presidency invited their union leaders to a meeting at the seat of government.



A statement issued by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTUC) said “The intended strike which was scheduled to tale of today Monday December 6, 2021 has been suspended. The leadership of the Union had been invited to the Presidency during the course of the day. Developments will be communicated.”



The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare had earlier appealed to the drivers to suspend their strike.

A leading member of the Coalition of Transport Operators, Ibrahim Musa, told Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise show on 3FM Monday, December 6 that “there was a purported communication from the Chief of Staff that the strike be suspended because the President wants to intervene and that the President would want to meet the coalition”.



Passengers were left stranded in most parts of Accra following the strike by the Coalition of Commercial Transport Operators which started today, Monday, December 6.



The drivers were protesting the high cost of fuel in the country.



Scores of frustrated passengers were seen standing on the pavement at Lapaz as they waited for vehicles to pick them to their various destinations.



