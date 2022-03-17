Transport fares to go up again on Monday

All transport operators are in on the next increment

Barely three weeks after transport fares were increased by 15 percent, road transport operators have warned of yet another increment from Monday, March 21 if fuel prices are not reduced.

The recent transport fares took effect from Saturday, February 26 and due to the escalating fuel prices in Ghana, transport operators say they have no option but to review fares upward again from Monday.



The Industrial Relations Officer of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Abbas Ibrahim Moro, who gave the warning, explained that “by Monday if fuel prices are not reduced, within the week, we shall come out with new transport fares”.



“We are in commercial business…nobody buys something for GH¢3 and sells it at GH¢2, which is why people travel to China to make business. We have given ourselves this week and you [Ghanaians] will definitely hear from us next,” Alhaji Moro told 3FM’s Sunrise host Alfred Ocansey on Thursday.



He added: “It comes with the other components. We have to sit and look at other components before coming out with the fares.”

“Previously, we were not going by the 25 percent threshold of fuel price increment but now we have stopped that. We are going by a 10 percent threshold of fuel price increment”.



Alhaji Moro said they are giving themselves the weekend to “see if the government listens to us, else we have to come up with an upward adjustment”.



“We want the price build-up to be reduced and all transport operators are on board in the next increment.”