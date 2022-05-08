5
Transport fares to increase by 30% on Friday, May 13

Lorry Station Transport fares usually goes up with increment in fuel prices

Sun, 8 May 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union has announced that transport fares would go up by a 30% margin starting Friday, May 13, 2022.

The GPRTU has explained that their resolve to increase fares is due to a rise in fuel prices in the last few months.

“We have been forced to make a decision. We were thinking of being sympathetic. We never wanted to take this decision, but government has not cooperated with us. Fuel prices keep shooting up, we wrote to the Transport Minister about our plans to increase transport fares, but we received no feedback. We are thus going to take a decision that will help us as well”,, said the Public Relations Officer of the Union, Abass Imoro, in a Citi News interview.

According to him, GPRTU had earlier proposed that government scraps some taxes on petroleum products to cushion drivers and commuters, but their request fell on deaf ears as government failed to heed their plea.

Mr. Imoro further declared that they would announce the new prices by next Friday.

The Union increased transport fares by 15% in February 2022, when fuel prices moved up to GH¢6.4 per litre.

However, currently, fuel is around GH¢10 after crossing the GH¢8 per litre mark in the first week of March 2022.

The Union argued that the move has become necessary due to the increase in the prices of petroleum products.

