Transport groups throw weight behind Arise Ghana protest

Arise Ghana to protest current economic hardship

Drivers lament incessant hike in fuel prices



Ghanaians are suffering due to the incompetence of current government – Transport operators



The current economic crisis seems to be taking a toll on majority, if not all Ghanaians.



Some transport operators have attributed the current economic hardship to the mismanagement of the economy by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led administration.



According to them, the situation was better under previous governments.

Incessant hikes in fuel prices, doubled cost of spare parts, and consistent inflation among other factors have pushed groups of transport operators and stakeholders to rally their support behind the pressure group; Arise Ghana, in their upcoming 48 hours protest scheduled for June 28 and 29. The pressure group’s protest comes on the back of high cost of living and continuous inflation in the country.



Speaking at a press briefing at the Lapaz trotro station, the groups, consisting of Commercial Road Transport Operators, Concerned Spare Parts Dealers Association, and the National Okada riders Association noted that the current crisis has become unbearable.



Bemoaning the concerns of the transport groups, the Secretary of the Commercial Road Transport Operators, Aminu Yusif, noted that, “the height of factors working to frustrate and collapse our business is the rampant fuel increase every two weeks and several nuisance taxes like the price stabilization levy, special petroleum tax, and the sanitation and pollution levy. These taxes undoubtedly account for close to 40% of the cost of a litre of fuel in Ghana today”.



They further lamented the unbearable nature of roads in the country adding that there is ”a huge infrastructural deficit to deal with as a developing country”. They also noted that the country has seen little improvement despite government dedicating a whole year to roads.



The groups believe throwing their weight behind the group will yield results for the country.

Watch the full video below:







DEA/WA