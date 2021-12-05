Transport operators in the Northern region threaten sit-down strike from Monday

GPRTU

GPRTU wants petroleum taxes to be scrapped

The intended strike won’t be called off until all demands are met - GPRTU



Fuel prices are expected to go down in December



GPRTU of the Northern Region has said they will lay down their tools from Monday 6 December 2021 until their full demands are met.



In a statement released by the union, it stated that “In pursuance of the directives of the coalition of commercial transport operators in Ghana all branches and locals of the GPRTU, northern region and all affiliates of the coalition in the northern region are to embark on a sit-down strike from 5am on Monday 6th December 2021."



The sit-down strike will remain in force until all our demands are fully met by the government.



They want the government to scrap all taxes on fuel and petroleum products to cause a reduction in fuel prices going forward.

“We entreat all our members and all affiliates of the coalition to fully comply with this directives we also wish to appeal to the general public to bear with the coalition on its stand in order for the government to scrap all the taxes on the pump price of petroleum products to ease the burden on Ghanaians.”



Last month, some oil marketing companies (OMCs) raised their charges for fuel at the pumps.



The upward adjustment followed rising crude oil prices on the international market.



Members of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) as part of protests started wearing armbands as a sign of protest to alert the government of their intention to go on strike.



The head of communications for the GPRTU in the Greater Accra Region, Abass Imoro, said the drivers’ and transport owners’ action is intended to compel the government to reduce the price of a litre of fuel by GHC1.50.



Meanwhile, the Institute of Energy Studies has projected a reduction in fuel prices in December.