Traveling from Accra to Suhum will soon take only 30 minutes – Gabby

Fri, 22 Jul 2022

Construction of Ofankor-Nsawam Road commences

More communities will be developed because of Ofankor-Nsawam Road

Ofankor-Nsawam Road: More people can now travel for work in Accra, Gabby

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has said that road users can soon commute from the nation’s capital, Accra to Suhum, a community in the Eastern Region, in less than 40 minutes.

Gabby said this while reacting to the commencement of the construction of the Ofankor-Nsawam Road.

In a tweet shared on July 21, 2022, the NPP stalwart said that Ofankor-Nsawam Road will have over 33 kilometers of road, ten lanes and four interchanges.

He added that the construction of the road will lead to the development of more communities as well as ensure that more people can move to work in Accra.

“(The road will be) 33.6km long, 10 lanes, 4 interchanges and 11 pedestrian footbridges. Soon, Circle to Suhum will take 35 mins.

“More people will move there to work in Accra. But, we must do so with planned and organised communities on serviced plots; not free-range. Opportunities for developers,” parts of the tweet read.

View the full tweet by Gabby below:



