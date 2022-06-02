Treason Felony: State files Bill of Indictment to prosecute Barker-Vormawor

Oliver Barker-Vormawor

The bill of Indictment indicating the State’s readiness to prosecute #FixTheCountry Movement lead convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor has been filed.

The bill of Indictment filed by the Director of Public Prosecution Mrs. Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa also contained the summary of evidence.



In the summary of evidence, the State indicated that it will call three witnesses to give evidence in the matter.



Lists of evidence to tender



The prosecution indicated that in the course of the trial the following exhibits would be tendered in to support their case.



Investigation caution statement of the accused dated 11th February 2022, Charge statement of the accused dated 11th February 2022, and Investigation caution statement of the accused dated 16th February 2022.

The prosecution will also tender Charge statement of the accused dated April 15, 2022, Facebook and Twitter posts of the accused person from February 2021 to February 2022, Facebook post of the accused person on 30th April 2022, Intelligence report from the Cybercrime unit and intelligence report from National Security Oliver.



Barker-Vormawor was on February 14 arraigned before the Ashaiman District Court and charged with two counts of treason felony.



His plea was reserved and was later granted bail by the Tema High Court presided over by Justice Daniel Mensah.



The #FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor was granted bail by the Tema High Court in the sum of GHc2M with two sureties.



The court presided over by Justice Daniel Mensah said one of the sureties should deposit documents of landed property within the jurisdiction.

As part of the bail conditions, he is also to report to the police once a week on a day to be determined by the police.



Oliver was arrested upon his arrival from the UK Thursday, February 11 after he threatened to stage a coup in Ghana if the controversial e-levy is passed.



The Police in a statement said his “post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic.”