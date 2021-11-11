Treason Trial: High court summons doctor over excuse duty

Premises of the Accra High Court hearing the case

Source: GNA

The Accra High Court, trying ten persons over alleged treason, has ordered Dr Joel Padi to answer whether he issued an excuse duty to Mr Bright Alan Debrah, alias BB, an accused person.

A two-day excuse duty letter addressed to the Court quoted the medical doctor as the one who issued it thus instructed to appear before the Court on Wednesday, November 11, 2021, to confirm it.



The Court received an excuse duty letter, indicating that BB was indisposed, had been tested, treated and should rest for two days (Monday and Tuesday).



The Court, therefore, subpoenaed the doctor to answer if he saw and treated the accused person.



Since it is a criminal case, it is impossible to continue the trial in the absence of one of the accused persons.

Dr Mac Palm, Chief Executive Officer of the Citadel Hospital, is standing trial together with nine others for charges, including conspiracy to commit crime, high treason, possession of ammunition and abetment.



The other accused persons are Donyo Kafui, blacksmith, alias Ezor, BB, Freight Manager, Johannes Zikpi, signaler with the Ghana Armed Forces, and Warrant Officer Class Two (WO2) Esther Saan.



The rest are Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Corporal Sylvester Akanpewu, Lance Airforce Corporal (LAC) Ali Solomon, Colonel Kojo Gameli and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Agordzo.



They have denied the charges and been granted bail.