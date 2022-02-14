Treason felony charge against Oliver Barker-Vormawor 'cynical' - Akoto Ampaw

Lawyer Akoto Ampaw

Counsel for Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, Akoto Ampaw has described treason felony charges against his client by police as ‘cynical’ which amounts to bad faith on the path of the prosecution.



According to Akoto Ampaw, the treason charges comes as a surprise as the accused person was initially charged with offensive conduct, only for him to show up in court to be charged with treason felony.



Speaking in an interview with Graphicom.gh, he said "until this morning [Monday], it was a misdemeanor, only to appear in court and be told he is being charged with treason felony which has no factual basis."



One of the convenors of the #FixTheCountry movement, Barker-Vormawor, has been remanded into police custody after being charged with Treason Felony on Monday, February 14, 2022.

Barker-Vormawor was arrested last Friday at the Kotoka International Airport on his arrival from London and was subsequently detained by the Tema Regional Police Command in connection with a post he allegedly made on Facebook.



Mr Barker-Vormawor’s arrest is in relation to a social media post in which he threatened to stage a coup if the E-levy currently under consideration in parliament is passed into law.



During his court appearance today, February 14, 2022, the presiding judge Her Honour Eleanor Barnes said she does not have the jurisdiction to grant bail to the accused due to the nature of the offence.



She however urged the defence team to repeat their bail application at the High Court or challenge her ruling.



Meanwhile, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor is expected to reappear on February 28, 2022.



