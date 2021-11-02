Treason trial: Court dismisses objections, admits audiovisual recordings into evidence

Ten people, including a senior police officer, are standing trial for treason felony

A hard drive containing audiovisual recordings of activities of the alleged coup plotters standing trial at a High Court has been admitted as evidence amidst objections by lawyers for the accused persons.



The lawyers of the accused had argued that their objections were grounded on the originality, authenticity, and relevance of the recordings, as well as breach of the accused person’s right to privacy, reports citinewsroom.com.

These reasons, however, were not enough to convince the court even as it ruled that the said recordings pass the admissibility test.



Also, the court, presided over by Justice Serwa Botwe, said that since the matter is in the public interest, relative to the seriousness of the charges, it was exercising its discretion under Article 18 of the Constitution, admitting the secretly recorded audio and videos.



Ten persons, including three civilians, six military personnel, and a senior police officer, are facing charges of treason felony and conspiracy to commit treason felony in a case where they are alleged to have wanted to throw the country into a state of instability, destabilize the state and to topple the government.



