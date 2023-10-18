Treason trial: 'I never teamed up with any group to topple any government' – Witness

File photo

Source: GNA

Lance Airforce Corporal (LAC) Ali Solomon, one of the accused persons in the ongoing trial of nine persons accused of attempting to topple the government has denied attending the meeting that discussed the alleged plot.

LAC Solomon was responding to Winifred Sarpong, a State Attorney’s statement that Corporal Nii Ankrah, the prosecution’s 12th witness had told the Court that LAC Solomon invited him (Corporal Ankrah) specifically to the meeting on June 22, 2018, at the Next Door Beach Resort.



“Nii came to my residence and did not meet me so I asked him to meet me at the Next Door Beach Resort as he was using a motorbike and could easily move to where I was,” he told the High Court presided over by Justices Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe, Stephen Oppong and Hafisata Amaliboba.



LAC Solomon added that he never did that because he did not belong to any group.



The State Attorney insisted that he was running from the fact that he attended that meeting because it was at that meeting that Bright Alan Debrah Yeboah, another accused person gave a speech as to why the group should overthrow the government.



She said aside Corporal Nii Ankrah identifying Solomon, Staff Sergeant Sule Awarf, the prosecution’s star witness and Sergeant Nantona also identified him as someone who was at the meeting and that was why his name was captured in the list of attendants, one of prosecution’s exhibits.



“You were also captured in a video of that meeting,” Miss Sarpong said but LAC Solomon said he never attended that meeting because he did not belong to any group.

He also denied attending any meeting with LAC Seidu Abubakar, Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon and Nii Ankrah.



LAC Solomon said though he was at the Next-Door Beach Resort, he did not share the same Summer Hut with the Group so, the recording device might have captured him far away without his knowledge.



He said if not for the court sessions, he would not have met the other suspects apart from Abubakar and Akanpewon.



Sarpong said it was after that meeting that Nii Ankrah reported the incident to the National security and that Solomon did not report it to his superiors because he shared in the agenda of the meeting.



Kafui, Debrah, Zikpi, Colonel Gameli, WOII Esther, LAC Solomon, LAC Abubakar, Corporal Akanpewon and ACP Agordzo are facing trial for alleged plot to overthrow the government.



They have all denied their respective charges, including conspiracy, abetment of crime, possession of weapons and high treason.