Treat all civilians with utmost respect – IGP to servicemen, urges public to support police

IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Boanuh has reiterated the commitment of the Ghana Police Service to maintain law and order in the country asking his men to show respect to civilians in the course of their work.

He is however soliciting the cooperation of Ghanaians in this venture, to ensure that the police personnel discharge their duties efficiently aimed at protecting lives and properties.



Speaking at the commissioning Effutu North District Police Headquarters and New Winneba Police Stations within the Effutu Municipality, he entreated citizenry to also respect the rule of law and follow procedures.



“It is important to state that the Police is determined to maintain law and order in the country as expected but needs your cooperation since the police cannot do it all alone. This also attests to the fact that modern security is a shared responsibility. I will entreat all persons to respect the rule of law and follow procedures, rules and regulations in all your endeavours. In the same vein, I also urge my Police officers to show respect and civility to members of the public in the course of performing their day-to-day duties. As Police officers, we should respect and protect human dignity and maintain and uphold the human rights of all persons”, he urged.

He also used the opportunity to advise men and women of the service to exhibit professionalism in the discharge of their duties in line with the vision of the Ghana Police Service.



“The vision of the Service can only be realized if the men and women of the Police Service exhibit professionalism in our dealings with the general public. It also requires effective Police-public cooperation, collaboration and partnership. It is in this direction that, the Police Administration welcomes the effort of Hon. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency and Deputy Majority Leader of the Parliament of Ghana for these facilities to support the police in Effutu. This will improve the Police visibility and accessibility within the Winneba Division,” he praised.