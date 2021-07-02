Treat the PHC as a priority - Census Officer

Source: GNA

Mr Rapael Danquah Adoboe, Adaklu District Census Officer, has appealed to people in the district to treat the ongoing Population and Housing Census as a priority.

"We know you are predominantly farmers, but kindly treat the PHC as a national priority," he said.



Mr Adoboe made the appeal through the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Adaklu Abuadi.



He said Census Officers in the district reported that they were not meeting the people in the mornings except in the late afternoons.



Mr Adoboe said with the setting in of the rains, it would be very difficult to complete the census as scheduled if the trend continued.



Mr Adoboe noted that the exercise should not be politicised but taken seriously as a national one that affected the government's policies and programmes positively or negatively depending on the outcome.

He urged the people to support the Census officials to come out with the correct figures, which were very important for development planning.



He said the Kalakpa River had overflowed its banks, making Adaklu Dzakpo and its satellite communities inaccessible to the census officials.



Mr Adoboe said census officials in the district were divided into four groups during the census night to monitor the programme and were impressed with their active participation.



He called on them to exhibit the same enthusiasm towards the census.