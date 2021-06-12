Tree planting exercise would be an annual initiative - President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has declared that the tree planting exercise would not be a one-off thing.

He said the initiative would be repeated annually.



The President said this today, Friday, 11th June 2021, when he planted a tree at the forecourt of Jubilee House, as part of “Green Ghana Day”, a day that has been set aside to plant some five million trees across the country.



“Today’s (Friday) nationwide exercise will not be a one-off event. We intend to enhance ongoing afforestation programmes, and see to the sustainable exploitation of our forest resources.



I assure the Ghanaian people that Government is determined to ensure the survival of the five million trees being planted today. Together, we must and will protect our environment and ecosystem, and we must contribute to the world’s agenda at combating global warming. We have to protect planet earth and our homeland, Ghana,” he said.



Speaking at the event, President Akufo-Addo explained that the forest is one of the most important natural resources of Ghana, as its continuous existence creates jobs, provides incomes for local communities, offers environmental protection, including watershed protection, and climate change regulation.



He said the country also derives foreign exchange through timber product exports.

“However, the exploitation of forest resources for national development has not been sustainable over the years. Deforestation and forest degradation are the greatest challenges to sustainable forest management in Ghana today,” the President said.



He continued, “The consequential effect of deforestation and forest degradation is severe climate change, which has dire consequences for our livelihoods, specifically the drying up of our water bodies, the pollution of our water, loss of our prime timber species, loss of biodiversity, and change in rainfall patterns and weather conditions in the country.”



To this end, President Akufo-Addo indicated that there is an urgent need to reverse the trend and restore the country’s forest resources, as much as possible, back to their original state.



“We do not have tomorrow, or the day after tomorrow, to do this. We have to act now!” he stressed.



The President, thus, reiterated his determination to restore the lost forest cover of the country, with the attempt to regulate and sanitize the small-scale mining industry being one such initiative to help keep Ghana’s forest cover and reserves intact.



He appealed to all Ghanaians to embrace the Green Ghana Initiative introduced by the government, adding that “it is an ambitious initiative, and we will make the necessary effort to sustain it. God willing, this event will be an annual one, and planting targets will be reviewed upwards every year.”



The President extended his appreciation to the First Lady, Vice President, Second Lady, the Speaker of Parliament, the Chief Justice, the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, the Asantehene, the Overlord of Dagbon, the Okyenhene, the National Chief Imam, and other prominent citizens of Ghana, who have embraced the initiative, and committed themselves to support the national endeavour, by planting a tree each.



He was equally grateful to the leaders of the Church of Pentecost, the Presbyterian Church, the Methodist Church, the Catholic Church, the Anglican Church, and other faith-based organisations for their support and commitment to this noble project.



“Whilst we all plant trees today, let us resolve to nurture, grow, and protect them to maturity. We have a collective responsibility to leave future generations and their communities with richer, more valuable forest and wildlife endowment than we inherited,” he added.