Tree planting is not a nine-day wonder, we must make it a regular affair - Forestry Commission

Tue, 14 Jun 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Musa Superior, has described the 2022 tree planting exercise as successful.

He noted that some chiefs and prominent Ghanaians participated in the exercise.

"The green Ghana project has been successful. The clergy, traditional leaders and other prominent Ghanaians participated. The exercise for 2022 has been extremely successful. We planted over 20 million trees this year,” he said while speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

The Deputy CEO said the exercise is not a nine-day wonder hence it will continue.

He added that the Forestry Commission and the Lands Ministry had encouraged Ghanaians to make it a regular habit to plant trees in our communities, especially in our homes.

"We will encourage Ghanaians to make the tree planting exercise a regular habit. The more you plant a tree, the longer and healthier the Ghanaian becomes. It is a very important government policy and not a nine-day wonder. The government has adopted measures to make the policy successful.”

He announced that Ghanaians who want seedlings to plant could walk to any of the Forestry Commission district officers and make a request for the seedlings.

