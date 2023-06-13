Trees are essential to human survival; let us nurture and protect them after planting – MCE

File photo

Tano South Municipal Assembly in the Ahafo area held a session on the Green Ghana project at the Bechem School for the Deaf.

Speaking at the event, Tano South Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Collins Offinam Takyi stated that trees are very vital to humans, which is why the president decided to undertake the Green Ghana project.



The exercise, he explained, aims to ensure the planting of various tree species to supplement forest reserves while also beautifying some sections of the country.



He stated that the government’s priority is for Ghanaians to guarantee that the plants are appropriately cared for to maximize their growth and the purposes for which they were planted.



Oteng Dominic, Tano South Municipal forestry Manager, noted that Tano South Municipal is authorised to plant approximately 450,000 seedlings, and thus the ceremonial plantation was held in Bechem School for the Deaf with the majority of the municipal assembly’s leadership present.

He appreciated the residents’ participation and their enormous support of the initiative since its inception, noting that the location for the ceremonial plantation was chosen based on how the earlier trees planted there were cultivated by the school officials.



Lucy Ama Ankrah, Ahafo regional education director, thanked stakeholders, nananom, and the entire Tano south population for their significant contributions to the green Ghana project.



She pledged her full support for the program’s development, stating that for the health and growth of the students in the municipality, fruit species of trees will be planted in various schools, which will be beneficial to the students after their metamorphosis to enhance students’ growth and transition.